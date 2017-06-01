Massive Big Sur landslide added 13 acres to coast

By Published:
In this aerial photo taken Monday, May 22, 2017 provided by John Madonna showing a massive landslide along California's coastal Highway 1 that has buried the road under a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt. A swath of the hillside gave way in an area called Mud Creek on Saturday, May 20, covering about one-third of a mile, half a kilometer, of road and changing the Big Sur coastline. (John Madonna via AP)

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) – A massive landslide that engulfed Central California’s Highway 1 has added 13 acres to the coastline.

The East Bay Times says the May 20 slide in Big Sur created a bulge of land the size of 10 football fields.

The addition is visible in aerial photographs taken a week after a million tons of rock and earth slid down a coastal slope saturated from winter storms.

The slide covered a quarter-mile of Highway 1 with up to 80 feet of dirt.

State highway officials say it may take millions of dollars and more than a year to repair the route.

As for the extra coastline, it won’t last.

Gary Griggs, a professor of earth sciences at UC Santa Cruz, says erosion will eventually eat it away.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s