Massive Big Sur landslide added 13 acres to coast

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) – A massive landslide that engulfed Central California’s Highway 1 has added 13 acres to the coastline.
The East Bay Times says the May 20 slide in Big Sur created a bulge of land the size of 10 football fields.
The addition is visible in aerial photographs taken a week after a million tons of rock and earth slid down a coastal slope saturated from winter storms.
The slide covered a quarter-mile of Highway 1 with up to 80 feet of dirt.
State highway officials say it may take millions of dollars and more than a year to repair the route.
As for the extra coastline, it won’t last.
Gary Griggs, a professor of earth sciences at UC Santa Cruz, says erosion will eventually eat it away.
