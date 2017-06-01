MENLO PARK (KRON) — Police arrested a Menlo Park pastor Thursday on multiple counts of sexual assault involving both juveniles and adults, according to authorities.

East Palo Alto resident Victor Elizandro Tax-Gomez, 47, was arrested on six counts of sexual assault, police said.

Tax-Gomez is a Pastor at the El Senor Justicia Nuestra Church, located on the 1300 block of Chico Street in Menlo Park.

Detectives were alerted to the case after several victims came forward and told them about inappropriate acts allegedly committed by Tax-Gomez. Police immediately arrested him following an interview at the Menlo Park Police Department.

Tax-Gomez was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on the following charges:

289(1) PC – Sexual Penetration w/ foreign object of a juvenile under 16

289(H) PC- Sexual Penetration w/ foreign object of a juvenile

289(J) PC – Sexual Penetration w/ foreign object of an adult

288(a) PC- Lewd act w/child under 14

288(c)(1) PC- Lewd act w/ child under 15

288. 4(b) PC- Meet with minor (under 18) with intent to commit lewd act

The Menlo Park Police Department is asking anyone who may have information regarding this case, either as a witness or has had any similar contacts with Tax-Gomez, to contact Detective Sergeant Ed Soares at (650) 330-6360, Detective Jeremy Ordone at (650) 330-6357 or the Anonymous Tip Hotline at (650) 330-6395. The Menlo Park Police case number is 17-1455.

