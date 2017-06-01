SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A minor has been arrested in a string of BART auto burglaries on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Police said the suspect has burglarized as many as 16 cars earlier this week, including nine at the Millbrae BART Station.

On Wednesday, Daly City police arrested two juveniles for alleged auto burglary in the parking lot of Century Theaters near the Daly City BART Station.

This investigation led to police identifying the suspect in the BART auto burglaries.

On Monday, BART police found multiple parked cars with smashed windows at the Millbrae Station.

The 16 auto burglaries happened at multiple Peninsula BART stations, police said.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, BART police are not releasing his or her name.

