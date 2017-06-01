MISSING: 15-year-old girl out of Fremont

FREMONT (KRON)–Police in Fremont are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl, police said.

Larissa Oliver, 15, was first reported missing on May 21. She had run away before and her disappearance was not considered suspicious at the time it was reported, police said.

Larissa was located that day in Oakland and taken by Oakland police to an assessment center in Hayward.

According to police, on Monday Larissa voluntarily ran away from the assessment center.

She is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair with long braids to her waist. She suffers from an intellectual disorder and ADHD, police said.

Police believe she may be riding public transit and spending time in the Oakland area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800 ext. 3 or contact Officer Julie Terry at (510) 790-6900 or JTerry@fremont.gov.