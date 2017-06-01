New York subway riders stage graduation for student stuck on delayed train

NEW YORK CITY (KRON)– Heavy delays on a New York train caused one nursing student to miss his graduation.

In the cellphone video that has since gone viral, Jerich Alcantara is hugging his family and friends alongside complete strangers.

Instead of the college student walking the stage at Hunter College with his classmates, he was stuck on a stalled E-train deep under the Queens borough.

Alcantara and his best friend took matters into their own hands to make sure his hard work was rewarded.

“I spoke loudly to everyone and said to the whole car:’Thank you guys so much everyone for coming out. Thank you for coming out and watching me graduate today,'” Alcantara said.

The nursing school graduate said he left home earlier than normal, but a problem with the train’s emergency brake halted service for nearly four hours.

