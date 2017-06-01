Explosions, gunfire reported at Philippine mall

(CNN)–The popular Filipino tourist site Resorts World Manila is on lockdown after reports of gunfire and explosions.

A masked gunman was on the second floor of one hotel, firing at guests, hotel employees fleeing the scene told CNN Philippines.

Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men. — Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017

Heavily-armed SWAT officers wearing bulletproof vests and body armor descended on the scene around 1:30 a.m Friday, Camille Abadicio of CNN Philippines said.