FAIRIFLED (KRON) — A massive 4-alarm grass fire is threatening structures near Highway 12 in Fairfield on Thursday night, firefighters said on Twitter.

The blaze is occurring at near the highway and Pennsylvania Avenue, the Fairfield Fire Department said at about 5:15 p.m.

The fire began at about 5:05 p.m. after a passerby reported seeing a grassfire along state Highway 12, west of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to police.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 201 Pennsylvania Avenue is being evacuated, firefighters said.

An apartment complex has been evacuated. The Fairfield Vista Apartments were evacuated.

The blaze was fueled by wind and grass in the area.

Southbound Pennsylvania Avenue between Woolner Avenue and Highway 12 has been closed. Additionally, one of the highway’s westbound lanes is closed in the area.

No structures have been damaged.

Eastbound Highway 12 is open, however, there is heavy congestion in the area. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The grassfire is the second one to occur Thursday in Fairfield.

Earlier this afternoon, at about 2:22 p.m., fire officials reported a seven-acre, three-alarm grassfire in the area of Suisun Valley Road and Business Center Drive, just north of Interstate Highway 80.

That fire has since been brought under control.

No structures were threatened and there are no injuries reported, fire officials said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Video Credit: Darian Pearl

