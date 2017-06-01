The World According to Gary: Lebron says ‘we have a long way to go’



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Lebron’s home being vandalized, dash cam video from Tiger Wood’s DUI arrest, and whether Kevin Durant will remain loyal to the blue and gold.

The night before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Lebron James addressed a room full of reporters after his home was vandalized with a racial slur.”…It just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America,” Lebron said.

Dashcam video from Tiger Wood’s DUI arrest was released. He appears to be confused and stumbling in the footage.

Kevin Durant has proven to be a perfect fit for the Warriors and Gary believes he’s here to stay.

