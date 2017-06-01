Three BART janitors made $365,000 in overtime last year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three BART janitors earned a combined $365,000 in overtime last year, BART officials confirmed to KRON4.

A BART janitor’s base salary is just under $58,000.

In 2015, a San Francisco BART janitor managed to quadruple his base pay, making more than $271,000, according to a report.

A report from Transparent California says Liang Zhao Zhang worked an average of 114 hours a week in 2015. His overtime in 2015 amounted to $162,000.

Now, KRON4 has learned Zhang isn’t the only janitor to take advantage of the overtime.

However, BART officials say that overtime is no longer available for janitors in 2017.

KRON4 is working to gather more information on this report. Check back for updates

