Three BART janitors made $365,000 in overtime last year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three BART janitors earned a combined $365,000 in overtime last year, BART officials confirmed to KRON4.

A BART janitor’s base salary is just under $58,000.

In 2015, a San Francisco BART janitor managed to quadruple his base pay, making more than $271,000, according to a report.

A report from Transparent California says Liang Zhao Zhang worked an average of 114 hours a week in 2015. His overtime in 2015 amounted to $162,000.

Now, KRON4 has learned Zhang isn’t the only janitor to take advantage of the overtime.

However, BART officials say that overtime is no longer available for janitors in 2017.

Confirmed by #BART: three janitors made $365K+ in OT in 2016. But #BART says OT is not being offered to them/others in '17 @kron4news pic.twitter.com/J6d0AaI9nQ — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) June 1, 2017

