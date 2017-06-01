WITCHITA, Kansas (KRON) — A Lyft driver in Wichita, Kansas lost her job after she pulled a gun on her passengers, who she says were sexually assaulting her.

Now, because of that weapon, Lyft says she can no longer drive for them.

It happened during Memorial Day weekend. The woman, who only wants her first name of Coumba used, says it was her first night driving for Lyft.

She picked up two men who initially told her to just drive and didn’t give her an address.

She drove to a few places including the zoo before going back to the original place where a third man got into the car.

Coumba drove to another location, and as the men were getting out of the car, both men touched her breasts.

She called the police and even called Lyft, who initially apologized for the incident, but when she woke up the next day, her driver’s account was deactivated due to the company’s no weapons policy.

“I mean, they just downplayed it,’ Coumba said. “Like, ‘We are sorry you were in an uncomfortable situation.’ I was not in an uncomfortable situation. I was in fear for my life.”

Coumba says she wouldn’t change a thing about carrying the gun.

Wichita police are investigating.

