VIDEO: Orinda burglary suspect caught on camera

By Published:

ORINDA (KRON) — Police are looking for a man caught on camera burglarizing a home in Orinda, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department.

At around 10:42 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to an alarm at a home on the 300 block of El Toyonal.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the residence was burglarized.

The burglar fled in an unknown direction with some personal belongings, according to authorities.

Officers have released surveillance video and photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Orinda Police Department at (925) 254-6820. For any tips, please email: Orindatip@cityoforinda.org or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s