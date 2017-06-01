VIDEO: Orinda burglary suspect caught on camera

ORINDA (KRON) — Police are looking for a man caught on camera burglarizing a home in Orinda, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department.

At around 10:42 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to an alarm at a home on the 300 block of El Toyonal.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the residence was burglarized.

The burglar fled in an unknown direction with some personal belongings, according to authorities.

Officers have released surveillance video and photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Orinda Police Department at (925) 254-6820. For any tips, please email: Orindatip@cityoforinda.org or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

