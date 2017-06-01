CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Planned Parenthood is slated to close three Bay Area clinics by the end of the month.

While these closures come as their federal funding is threatened under President Trump’s administration, KRON4’s Maureen Kelly reports that their current economic crunch is being felt because of money they get from the state.

“I don’t really feel right about it,” said Cheyenne Sala, who is unhappy the clinic is closing. “I really feel like they should stay open and remain open.”

The woman didn’t want to appear on camera, but she did want to express her unhappiness that the Planned Parenthood health center on Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg is closing. It’s one of three clinics that are being shut down.

The other two clinics are in Vacaville and Central Richmond. That will leave 112 Planned Parenthood health centers in California that provides family planning, STD testing and treatment, prenatal visits, cancer screenings, and abortions.

The clinics see an estimated 850,000 women and men each year statewide no matter what insurance they have if any.

“I donate money all the time when I come here,” Sala said.

The nationwide health organization has been threatened with getting their federal funding stripped for one year under the Trump administration’s American Health Care Act, which has passed the House but is not expected to pass the Senate.

But that is not why these clinics are closing.

“It’s not just Washington, DC that has an impact on our care. Here in California, many of my patients have public insurance or even no insurance, and because we’re committed to caring for all of them, we provide those services no matter what. What happens is then the reimbursement that comes in from the state is low, and it has been low for quite a while, so that puts a lot of pressure on us,” Director of Communications and Marketing at Planned Parenthood Northern California Miriam Gerace said.

The health care provider is pushing state legislators to increase the amount of money it reimburses for medical patients. They also want a big chunk of the latest cigarette tax that voters approved last year.

“And we’ll wait and see what happens at the national level,” Gerace said.

While these clinics close up shop on Jun. 30, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Northern California says they don’t plan on turning any patients away. They expect to absorb them at their other locations.

For instance, patients at the Pittsburg clinic will be referred to the Concord or Antioch health centers starting Jul. 1.

