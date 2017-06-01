VIDEO: Shootout at Texas car dealership leaves 3 dead

TEXAS (KRON)– Cellphone video shows the moment before a deadly shootout between two bounty hunters and a fugitive inside a Texas car dealership on Tuesday.

Police said the two bounty hunters went to the Nissan dealership to apprehend another man.

The bounty hunters approached the man with their guns drawn and gave him orders.

According to police, that is when he pulled out his own gun and started shooting.

About 20 shots were fired in about six seconds.

All three men, the two bounty hunters, and the fugitive were killed in the shootout.

The bounty hunters were after the fugitive because he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a first-degree drug charge in Minneapolis.