OAKLAND (KRON) — Two teens have died in a Memorial Day car crash in Alameda, and now, KRON4 News has learned family members are holding a vigil for another victim of the crash.

At Highland Hospital in Oakland, Sergio Garcia Valdez is in critical condition.

Valdez’s aunt reached out to KRON4 about her nephew. She says he was a hard worker and has a daughter.

The aunt tells KRON4 that Valdez owned the GMC Sierra truck involved in the crash. She says he was not driving at the time. Instead, a friend was at the wheel.

Alameda police are investigating the crash, and witnesses say the truck collided with a minivan, flipping several times.

At a vigil Wednesday, the mayor of Alameda says they will build a memorial at the site. Two people died in the crash, including Brianna Ortega, and Simon Soleto.

Many are struggling to cope with the tragedy. Soleto’s family says Simon just turned 17 in April, and two years ago, his brother died, making it even harder on the family.

“Everybody is super hurt, and it is going to be hard to be able to pick up the pieces again and go on….He was full of life….His smile could just bring everybody to joy,” Soleto’s sister Charmaine Manzo said.

Manzo told KRON4 that she and others are angry and want the driver charged in this accident.

“They told the driver to slow down,” Manzo said.

At Highland Hospital, Sergio’s aunt says the family has been at his bedside.

A hospital spokesperson says Valdez is listed in critical condition.

