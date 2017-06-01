Warriors roll to 113-91 win vs. Cavaliers in Game 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Durant scored 38 points in his first NBA Finals game with Golden State, Stephen Curry added 28 and the Warriors rolled to their 13th straight win this postseason by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1.

With Durant on board, the opener of Cavs-Warriors III was a mismatch as Golden State scored the first 13 points of the third quarter to take a 21-point lead and never looked back.

LeBron James had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs but also finished with seven turnovers.

Cleveland has lost the opener in the Finals to Golden State for three straight years but did rally to win the championship in seven games last year.

