Warriors roll to 113-91 win vs. Cavaliers in Game 1

By Published: Updated:
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Durant scored 38 points in his first NBA Finals game with Golden State, Stephen Curry added 28 and the Warriors rolled to their 13th straight win this postseason by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1.

With Durant on board, the opener of Cavs-Warriors III was a mismatch as Golden State scored the first 13 points of the third quarter to take a 21-point lead and never looked back.

LeBron James had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs but also finished with seven turnovers.

Cleveland has lost the opener in the Finals to Golden State for three straight years but did rally to win the championship in seven games last year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s