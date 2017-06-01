Inside Oracle for the NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Cavaliers

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back at roaring Oracle Arena in Oakland for their third consecutive NBA Finals in a row.

Beaten last year by Cleveland’s historic comeback, the Warriors will try to avenge that defeat and get back on top when they face the Cavaliers again.

KRON4’s team is at Oracle to bring you the latest:

#Warriors up 60-52 at the break. Durant with 23 pts, Lebron with 19 #NBAFinals — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) June 2, 2017

Found her! Our dancing Warrior mama is so famous! Look at her getting interviews with NBA TV!! pic.twitter.com/GGbwA4f6IL — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 2, 2017