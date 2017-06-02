2 killed in overnight shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police.

Around 1:25 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of 85th Ave.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounce dead by emergency medical staff on the scene.

Homicide investigators with Oakland PD responded to continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

No further details are available at this time.

The victims’ identities are not being released until their families are notified of their deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

