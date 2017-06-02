ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Alaska (KRON) — A 6.9 magnitude earthquake has struck near the Aleutian Islands in Alaska on Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake had a depth of 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) and hit around 4:43 p.m.
