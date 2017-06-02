Alabama mail carrier arrested for feeding dog meatballs with nails

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2013 file photo, a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier delivers mail in the rain in, in Atlanta. Booming online retail sales are good news for the U.S. Postal Service, but its carriers are incurring a cost: more dog bites. Dog attacks on postal workers rose last year to 6,755, up 206 from the previous year and the highest in three decades, as internet shopping booms and consumers increasingly demand seven-day-a-week package delivery and groceries dropped at their doorstep. The high for attacks dated back to the 1980s, at more than 7,000, before maulings by pit bulls and other potentially aggressive dogs became a public issue. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

NEW HOPE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama mail carrier has been charged after authorities say she fed at least one dog meatballs that contained nails.

AL.com reports that 47-year-old Susanna Dawn Burhans was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The U.S. Postal Service worker was arrested after a joint investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Postal Service determined she fed the nail-laced meatballs to at least one dog in New Hope.

Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Salomonsky says the investigation began with a complaint nearly two weeks ago, but at least one other resident has filed a complaint.

Further details haven’t been released. It’s unclear if Burhans has an attorney.

She was released from the Madison County Jail after posting $2,500 bail Thursday.

