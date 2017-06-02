Brandy rushed to hospital after losing consciousness on flight

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Brandy Norwood was reportedly rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness on Delta flight, according to TMZ.
Law enforcement sources said the 38-year-old singer and actress was on a Delta flight early Friday from LAX to JFK.
Before the plane took off, Brant lost consciousness and paramedics rushed to the scene to administer help.
L.A. City Fire Dept. and paramedics arrived quickly and removed Brandy from the plane.
TMZ reports that she regained full consciousness and is stable.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CONCORD CHINESE BUFFET SHUT DOWN DUE TO RAT INFESTATION
- GIRL FALLS, DIES WHILE HIKING SOUTH LAKE TAHOE
- MOM FINDS GIANT HUNTSMAN SPIDER IN TODDLER’S BEDROOM
- TRUMP SAYS US WILL ABANDON GLOBAL CLIMATE ACCORD
- MASSIVE BIG SUR LANDSLIDE ADDED 13 ACRES TO COAST
- GIRL, 14, SAYS SHE WAS DRUGGED, RAPED BY 8 MEN
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: STRONGER SF STOP SIGNS