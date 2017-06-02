Comedian Kathy Griffin’s appearance at Napa’s Uptown Theatre canceled amid fake Trump head photo scandal

By and Published: Updated:

 

NAPA (KRON) — Comedian Kathy Griffin’s appearance at Napa’s Uptown Theatre on Jun. 17 has been canceled amid the photo scandal involving a fake severed head of President Donald Trump, according to a Facebook post from the theater.

CNN said earlier this week that it has cut ties with Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Ticket holders will receive a refund if they bought tickets to the show.

Griffin has apologized for the video.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s