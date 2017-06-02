NAPA (KRON) — Comedian Kathy Griffin’s appearance at Napa’s Uptown Theatre on Jun. 17 has been canceled amid the photo scandal involving a fake severed head of President Donald Trump, according to a Facebook post from the theater.
CNN said earlier this week that it has cut ties with Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.
Ticket holders will receive a refund if they bought tickets to the show.
Griffin has apologized for the video.
