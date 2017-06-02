Hedgehogs rescued from San Diego trash can

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities in San Diego have rescued nine hedgehogs that were thrown into an Ocean Beach trash can and left to die.

County animal control officials say 15 palm-sized animals were discovered Thursday but five were dead and a sixth was suffering and was euthanized.

The survivors are in good condition.

Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa says hedgehogs are shy, timid creatures and it’s unconscionable for someone to tie them up in trash bags and throw them away.

It’s also illegal to possess hedgehogs in California. The owner could face animal cruelty charges that carry up to three years in jail.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Meanwhile, the hedgehogs will be sent to facilities in other states where they can be adopted.

