Here’s the winner of our ‘Hamilton’ contest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We have a winner in our “Hamilton” contest.

Ronda has won tickets to the hit play. She is ecstatic about winning the contest!

She will be taking her mother as part of her Mother’s Day gift.

Ronda also found out about the contest by watching the KRON4 Morning News.

She watches every morning and absolutely loves it.

Thank you for watching KRON4 News!

