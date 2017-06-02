Here’s the winner of our ‘Hamilton’ contest

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We have a winner in our “Hamilton” contest.

Ronda has won tickets to the hit play. She is ecstatic about winning the contest!

She will be taking her mother as part of her Mother’s Day gift.

Ronda also found out about the contest by watching the KRON4 Morning News.

She watches every morning and absolutely loves it.

Thank you for watching KRON4 News!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s