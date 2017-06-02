OAKLAND (KRON) — Ice Cube is reminding Golden State Warriors fans to not get too comfortable after a dominating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“They look amazing but don’t get too comfortable,” Ice Cube told KRON4’s Will Tran. “Remember what happened last year.”

The Warriors lost the 2016 NBA Finals are blowing a 3-0 lead against the Cavaliers.

“Warriors are the favorite for sure, but I had them last year so you got to watch the whole series,” Ice Cube said the morning after Game 1.

When asked about Kevin Durant’s beef with Rihanna, Ice Cube said Durant has more important things to worry about.

“It’s great entertainment,” Ice Cube said. “I mean, I don’t know what Rihanna has to do with the game. I think KD need to worry about LeBron and not Rihanna. ”

