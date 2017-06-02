CONCORD (KRON) — Lin’s Buffet in Concord has passed a health inspection and has reopened after a rat infestation shut down the restaurant, according to the Contra Costa Environmental Health Department.

Lin’s Buffet, located at 1333 Willow Pass Road, was closed due to vermin infestation, CCHS Environmental Health Director Dr. Marilyn Underwood said.

The buffet is known for selling Chinese food, sushi, and seafood.

The Contra Costa Health Department reports that this restaurant had 15 code violations since March 8 and 12 since last December.

Some of those violations also included food not being maintained in proper temperatures as well as employees not properly washing and cleaning hands or wearing gloves.

