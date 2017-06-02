VIDEO: Major water main break in Belmont forces evacuations

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Several Belmont homes are flooded after a major water main break Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to the 2800 block of San Juan Blvd.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is reporting live from this location.

She says three homes have been evacuated in the area.

One resident was told to leave his home because a retaining wall behind his house is at risk of falling due to the excessive flooding.

Crews are still trying to figure out what caused the water main to break.

Stay tuned to KRON4 Morning News for more live updates from Lydia and the KRON4 News team.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES