Man charged with having sex with a horse

YUMA COUNTY, AZ (WCMH) — A man in Arizona is facing bestiality charges after he was allegedly caught having sex with a horse.

According to KYMA, deputies received a call Monday in regards to an animal cruelty case.

Deputies said Christopher Maynes, 20, was caught having sexual intercourse with the mare, and video evidence of the crime was recovered.

Maynes is being held on a $25,000 bond, and is facing bestiality, indecent exposure and animal cruelty charges. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 8.

