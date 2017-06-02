Man killed during fight in San Francisco’s Russian Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a homicide Friday morning after a man was killed.

The homicide happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Van Ness Ave in the city’s Russin Hill neighborhood, according to police.

The man was in a verbal fight with suspects when it became physical, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

