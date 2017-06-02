Marin County coroner pleads not guilty in child molestation case

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Marin County Chief Deputy Coroner Darrell Harris pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony and misdemeanor charges of sexual misconduct with a girl.

Harris, 46, of San Rafael, posted bond and was released from the Marin County Jail where he was being held on $750,000 bail. His next court date is June 15 when a date for a preliminary hearing might be set.

Harris is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14 between May 30, 2008 and May 29, 2011; committing a lewd act on a child under age 14 and 15 between May 30, 2011 and May 29, 2013; oral copulation on a child under 18 between May 30, 2013 and May 29, 2015 and sexual penetration with a foreign object on a child under 18 between May 30, 2013 and May 29, 2015.

The misdemeanor count alleges sexual battery on the alleged victim between May 30, 2015 and March 30, 2017 when she was an adult.

Santa Rosa police investigated the allegations because Harris’s work caused him to interact with Marin County law enforcement agencies. Santa Rosa police arrested him in the Humboldt County Jail and he was booked in the Marin County Jail on May 8.

Harris is on paid administrative leave.

