LIVERMORE (KRON) — Police in Livermore are working to combat a serious car theft problem in the city.

So far in 2017, 165 vehicles have been stolen in Livermore, police said. In 2016, 292 vehicles were stolen.

Police say most vehicles are quickly recovered after they are abandoned.

Of the 165 vehicles stolen this year, police were able to recover 48 in Livermore and 98 in the Bay Area or Central Valley.

Livermore police have arrested 13 people for on suspicion of stealing vehicles or possessing stolen vehicles.

In early May, officers were able to link one suspect to the theft of at least 10 Ford trucks which were stolen over a period of 16 days. The suspect died before being charged with the thefts.

Overall, auto theft is up 13 percent from 2014, according to the California Highway Patrol. 96 percent of all automobiles stolen in California in 2015 were eventually recovered and 92 percent of all personal use trucks were recovered.

Tips on avoiding vehicle theft from Livermore PD.

Never leave your vehicle running and unattended

Keep your vehicle locked at all times

Never leave keys in your vehicle

Park in busy, well-lighted areas

Do not leave valuables inside your vehicle

Work trucks and vans should not be left with tools inside the bed, camper, or cargo area. Thieves are targeting these types of vehicles and quickly stripping them of their tools after stealing the vehicle

Try to park the vehicle with the front facing an obstacle. Turn the wheels toward the curb and lock the steering

Never label your keys with your name and address. Mark them with your telephone number or driver’s license number.

Carry registration and insurance cards with you. Don’t leave personal identification documents or credit cards in your vehicle.

Add Extra Protection: Use a mechanical locking device (commonly called a club) that locks to the steering wheel, steering column, or brake pedal, to prevent the wheel from being turned.

Install and use a vehicle security system, alarm, or ignition cut-off system that prevent a car from being started

Invest in a GPS system that will track your vehicle’s location.

Police are encouraging residents to report any crime or suspicious activity to police immediately. Livermore police ask that all suspicious activity be reported to our Dispatch Center at 925-371-4987.

The Livermore Police Department is offering rewards of up to $500 to anyone who supplies information that leads to the arrest of any subject involved in auto thefts in Livermore. To provide information on car theft suspects, please contact the LPD tipline at 925-371-4790.

