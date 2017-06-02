Rescuers search for hiker who fell down Northern California waterfall

By Published:

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Emergency crews in Northern California continue to search for a hiker who fell down a 400-foot (121-meter) waterfall.

The Oroville Mercury-Register reports the fall happened at Feather Falls in Plumas National Forest on Thursday afternoon.

The victim’s name was not released.

Crews searched the water and the base of the waterfall but they were unable to locate the victim.

The search team had to call off the search Thursday night because the water became too rapid. It resumed Friday.

Witnesses say that the victim fell and that this wasn’t a case of a jump gone bad.

Feather Falls is the second tallest waterfall in California.

