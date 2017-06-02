UNION CITY (KRON) — Police arrested a San Jose State University basketball player on suspicion of robbery in Union City on Saturday.

Terrell Brown, 19, was one of five people arrested after a robbery that happened near Mariner Park at around 1:10 a.m., according to Union City Police.

The victim told officers that a group of five or six people punched him multiple times and took his wallet, phone and belt.

The man checked his bank account and saw that one of his stolen credit cards was used at the In-N-Out in Union Landing following the robbery.

Officers went to the In-N-Out and found two vehicles that matched the descriptions of the suspect vehicles.

Police arrested five suspects on suspicion of robbery and recovered victim’s stolen property from one of the cars.

Along with Brown, Vanessa Sanchez, 18, from Citrus Heights, Justin Bell, 19, from Oakland, Dvan Molden, 19, from Antioch and Kris Garrido, 19, from Oakland were all arrested.

All five were charged with robbery, criminal threats, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Brown completed his first season as a Spartan in 2016-17 after graduating from Union City’s Moreau Catholic High School.

