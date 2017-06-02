SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Officials with the California Water Service are warning residents in a South San Francisco neighborhood to avoid drinking tap water after they discovered a breach at a nearby storage tank Friday morning.

According to Colma police, the breach was discovered when police responded at about 10 a.m. to a report of a suspicious circumstance in the 2500 block of Hillside Boulevard, which is property owned by Cal Water.

At the property, police found that the outside of a Cal Water tank had been vandalized with spray paint, police said.

The water tank apparently serves residents living in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood of South San Francisco.

Cal Water officials tested the water and did not find any indication that the water’s quality had been compromised.

However, as a precaution, Cal Water is asking residents to avoid the water and instead to use bottled water for cooking and drinking.

The incident is under investigation by the state Division of Drinking Water and local law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, more testing of the water will continue, Cal Water officials said.

Affected residents are advised to save their receipts for reimbursement by Cal Water. Residents can also pickup bottled water until tonight at 9 p.m. and beginning again at 8 a.m. Saturday at 92 Chestnut Avenue in South San Francisco.

For more information, residents can call Cal Water officials at (650) 558-7800.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is being asked to call Colma police at (650) 997-8321 or the anonymous tip line at (650) 997-8337.

