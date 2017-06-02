Student involved in Danville bullying not allowed to return to school

DANVILLE (KRON) — The student responsible for recording a video of a classmate urinating at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville will not be allowed to return to the school, according to school district officials.

The student was originally arrested for invasion of privacy after filming a 16-year-old girl urinating in a bathroom stall and then posting it to Instagram. However, the student was allowed to return to school after a short suspension.

The parents of the girl criticized officials with the school district for not doing enough to punish the perpetrator.

This is the latest in a string controversial incidents dating back to 2016 that some view as bullying, racially insensitive, and Islamophobia in the district.

The school district reopened the investigation and “took action to ensure that the two students involved will never be enrolled at the same San Ramon Valley Unified high school campus again,” according to an email sent out Friday.

Dear SRVUSD Parents and Staff,

This is a follow-up communication to the one we sent you on Tuesday about the bullying

incident at San Ramon Valley High School. We want you to know that the Board of

Education absolutely does not tolerate this type of behavior, or any bullying, on any San Ramon

Valley Unified School District campus. The Board of Education’s concern regarding this incident resulted in further review of the matter.

As a result, the District took action to ensure that the two students involved will never be

enrolled at the same San Ramon Valley Unified high school campus again. Federal and

California laws protect all students’ privacy. Therefore, we are prevented from sharing further

details with you. The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is committed to protecting our students and

ensuring that they have a safe place to learn. Moving forward, we will ensure that additional

mandatory training on District reporting requirements and remedies related to bullying and

harassment takes place for all administrators in time for the 2017-18 school year. We will also

review and improve the policies related to student discipline and participation in schoolsponsored

extra-curricular activities. We remain committed to continuing ongoing education and dialog for students and staff on

bullying and harassment prevention, reporting and resolution so that every child feels safe at

school. Thank you for your continued support of our students. Sincerely,

Mark Jewett, Board President

Ken Mintz, Board Vice President

Rachel Hurd, Board Clerk

Denise Jennison, Board Member

Greg Marvel, Board Member

Rick Schmitt, Superintendent

