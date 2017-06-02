SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about the Golden State Warriors win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant scored 38 points, Stephen Curry added 28 and the Warriors rolled to their 13th straight win this postseason by beating the Cavaliers 113-91.

Rihanna and Kevin Durant are making headlines for a stare-down during the game.

