PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ty Blach looked like Madison Bumgarner out there.

The rookie left-hander tossed his first career shutout and became the first pitcher in eight years to walk three times as the San Francisco Giants routed the skidding Philadelphia Phillies 10-0 on Friday night.

Denard Span had five hits to lead the Giants’ offense. Making his eighth start for the injured Bumgarner, Blach (4-2) scattered seven hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter to win his fourth consecutive start.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “As a kid, you dream about pitching in a big league game and pitching a shutout. I executed well and felt fresh.”

Blach has thrown at least seven innings and allowed three runs or fewer in five straight starts.

“He’s stepped in and done a terrific job,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He commanded the ball well.”

Eduardo Nunez added three hits and three RBIs for the Giants, who snapped a three-game losing streak. They had a season high in runs by the sixth inning and tied a season best with 15 hits.

“Good to see (Span) break out like that,” Bochy said.

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (0-6) gave up five runs — four earned — and six hits, walking five in 2 2/3 innings, his shortest career outing. Eickhoff was Philadelphia’s most consistent pitcher last season, but has struggled this year.

The Phillies (17-35) have lost five in a row and 26 of 32. They have the worst record in the majors.

“I’m at a loss for words,” manager Pete Mackanin said. “Bad way to start a month. I felt everybody was refreshed after a day off, but it was a terrible night. My challenge is to stay positive. There’s a lot of season left. I know we’re better as a team than we’ve shown.”

The Giants scored two runs in each of the first two innings. Brandon Crawford had a pair of sacrifice flies, and Nunez ripped a two-run double in a four-run sixth.

Blach walked his first three times up and struck out his next three. He worked a 3-2 count in his fourth plate appearance before hitting a foul ball and taking a third strike. He went down swinging in the eighth and ninth.

Colorado’s Aaron Cook was the last big league pitcher to draw three walks against Milwaukee on Oct. 1, 2009.

“Just trying to get a good pitch to hit and work the count,” Blach said.

Bumgarner is known for helping himself with the bat in a different way. He has 16 career homers.

STAFF ISSUES

Philadelphia’s starting pitchers are 0-8 with an 8.02 ERA in their last 13 home games. Jeremy Hellickson was the last starter to win at home on April 27. “It’s hard because everybody is working and guys are giving their best effort,” Eickhoff said.

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants purchased OF Austin Slater’s contract from Triple-A Sacramento and designated OF Justin Ruggiano for assignment. Slater was 1 for 4 with a walk and an RBI in his major league debut.

RIGHT AT HOME

Span has 17 hits in his last 27 at-bats at Citizens Bank Park. He has five career five-hit games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Hunter Pence continued his rehab assignment at Class A San Jose. He was 2 for 6 in his first two games.

Phillies: OF Daniel Nava was activated from the 10-day disabled list and grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance. RHP Ricardo Pinto was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room on the roster. … RHP Vince Velasquez had an MRI on his elbow. Results weren’t immediately known.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (5-4, 4.37 ERA) takes the mound Saturday night against Philadelphia.

Phillies: RHP Ben Lively makes his major league debut Saturday. He had a 2.40 ERA in nine starts at Triple-A.

