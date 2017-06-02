VIDEO: As summer approaches, snow still hanging around in Sierra

RENO, Nevada (KRON) — Despite it being nearly summer, and warm weather is kicking in, the Sierra is still filled with snow.

Experts are saying the amount of snow is due to the past rainy season.

Experts are also saying the snow in the region may last through the entire summer season.

“At our snotel site at the ski area, there is still 180 percent of normal snowpack for this time of year,” hydrologist Jeff Anderson said. “So, there’s almost two winters worth of snow at that snow measuring station.”

The melting process is taking longer than usual. At least 3 inches of snow melts each day.

With the snowmelt flowing into our waterways, experts are having a better understanding of flooding situations.

