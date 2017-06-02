MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Children whose dads are incarcerated miss out so many things, including not being able to spend time together on special occasions, like Father’s Day.
Thanks to a program, kids were able to see their dads up close and celebrate an early Father’s Day.
There was one catch.
Watch the above video to see Terisa Estacio’s full report.
