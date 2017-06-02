BERKELEY (KRON) — A historic church in Berkeley that went up in flames back in October is now set to reopen this weekend.

You are looking at video of the massive flames that destroyed the First Congregationalist Church on Channing Way.

The fire started near a brick chimney. Investigators have yet to release a cause.

This coming Sunday, First Congregationalist Church will offer services for the first time since the fire.

Services will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday morning. And a coffee hour will be held afterward.

Firefighters who worked to put out the fire will also be there.

