OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors continue to play a big part in the Oakland community.

Thanks to Golden State being in their third-straight NBA Finals, NBA Cares is opening its third center in Oakland.

This year, Westlake Middle School is getting an NBA Cares Learn and Play zone

Commissioner Adam Silver, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers, Zaza Pachulia, and several players and executives were at the event.

Myers had a special message for the students. This is the 1,089th live, learn, or play space created by the NBA family.

The school was given a family resource room, library, and a dance room.

