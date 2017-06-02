VIDEO: NBA Cares opening center in Oakland

By Published:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors continue to play a big part in the Oakland community.

Thanks to Golden State being in their third-straight NBA Finals, NBA Cares is opening its third center in Oakland.

This year, Westlake Middle School is getting an NBA Cares Learn and Play zone

Commissioner Adam Silver, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers, Zaza Pachulia, and several players and executives were at the event.

Myers had a special message for the students. This is the 1,089th live, learn, or play space created by the NBA family.

The school was given a family resource room, library, and a dance room.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s