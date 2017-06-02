SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Johnny Mathis is a musical great.

He is a crooner in the ranks with Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole.

He spent almost all of his young years in San Francisco, going to San Francisco State.

His musical career called him away from college before he could graduate, so he came back last month to get his honorary degree.

KRON4’s Pam Moore got the opportunity to talk with him about growing up in the city–and his wonderful career.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES