Video shows Tiger Woods performing 2 breath tests at jail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Video from a Florida jail shows a barefoot and handcuffed Tiger Woods performing two breath tests after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In video released Friday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Woods uses the slurred speech and unsteadiness described by Jupiter Police who arrested him early Monday.

Woods mumbles responses to an officer’s questions, describing his hair as “mostly brown and fading.”

Woods asks what the case is about and repeatedly needs instructions to blow into the breath machine. The officer and breath-test technician laugh when Woods says he “can’t unlock my two bracelets.”

While seated and handcuffed, Wood agrees to a urine test but asks, “How am I going to hold it?”

The breath tests registered a 0.0 blood-alcohol level. Woods has blamed “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

