2 men killed when hit by fishing buddy’s SUV at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two men are dead after they were struck by an SUV driven by a friend as they packed up after a morning of fishing at an Arizona park.

Police in Tucson say the driver walked from their fishing spot to a parking lot to get his vehicle Friday at Christopher Columbus Park and was backing toward his friends, both of whom need walkers to get around. But as he neared them at the edge of Silverbell Lake, police said his foot hit the accelerator instead of the brake, striking and dragging both men.

The driver stopped the SUV, police said, and witnesses tried to revive the victims with CPR. Police said 79-year-old Billy Cox and 69-year-old Michael Holguin were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident. The driver’s name was not released.

