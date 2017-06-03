Day 2 of Clusterfest comedy festival in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Comedy Central and Superfly partnered to put on the inaugural Colossal Clusterfest Saturday in San Francisco.

Thousands of comedy and music lovers flocked to the city’s Civic Center for the weekend festival.

Street closures backed up traffic along Polk, Grove, Larkin and McAllister Streets.

Saturday marked the second of three days of headliners such as Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Ice Cube.

Many attendees said that with a tense political climate, the festival was a sweet escape.

