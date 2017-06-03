Day 2 of Clusterfest comedy festival in San Francisco

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Comedy Central and Superfly partnered to put on the inaugural Colossal Clusterfest Saturday in San Francisco.

Thousands of comedy and music lovers flocked to the city’s Civic Center for the weekend festival.

Street closures backed up traffic along Polk, Grove, Larkin and McAllister Streets.

Saturday marked the second of three days of headliners such as Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Ice Cube.

Many attendees said that with a tense political climate, the festival was a sweet escape.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s