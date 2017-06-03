Deadly car crash on Richmond’s Cutting Blvd.

RICHMOND (KRON) — Both directions of a highly traveled road in Richmond are shut down this morning because of a traffic fatality, police said on Twitter.

Cutting Boulevard was closed as of 10:39 a.m. and will be until about 2:30 p.m. today as the death is investigated.

Traffic is being diverted at South 17th Street and Marina Way South, according to police.

No further details are available at this time.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY -both directions of Cutting Blvd shut down 4 hrs. due to fatal accident investigation. Traffic diverted @17 St. & Marina Wy pic.twitter.com/tkTcMLwOVV — Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) June 3, 2017

