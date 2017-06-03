Deadly car crash on Richmond’s Cutting Blvd.

RICHMOND (KRON) — Both directions of a highly traveled road in Richmond are shut down this morning because of a traffic fatality, police said on Twitter.

Cutting Boulevard was closed as of 10:39 a.m. and will be until about 2:30 p.m. today as the death is investigated.

Traffic is being diverted at South 17th Street and Marina Way South, according to police.

No further details are available at this time.

