Man suffers life-threatening injuries after San Jose stabbing

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A man in San Jose was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Saturday afternoon, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The stabbing happened around 5:45 p.m. near East St. John Street and North 4th Street.

Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES