Police arrest woman accused of dragging San Mateo police officer with car

SAN MATEO (BCN) — Officers arrested a woman who allegedly injured a San Mateo police officer last month by dragging him with her vehicle during an alleged robbery at a Safeway grocery store, police said Friday.

On Thursday, officers arrested 33-year-old Allisa Thomas after a weeklong investigation into the incident.

After locating Thomas at a San Francisco residence, officers arrested her on suspicion of several offenses, including hit-and-run resulting in injury, assault upon a peace officer and burglary.

On May 25, an officer was doing a routine check at around midnight at the Woodlake Shopping Center, located in the 800 block of North Delaware Street, when he saw a Safeway employee running out of the store pointing at a person who was loading alcohol into her vehicle.

The officer tried to stop the suspect but as he grabbed her and told her to turn off the vehicle, she allegedly drove away, police said.

The officer was allegedly dragged about 35 feet before he let go and fell to the ground. He suffered minor injuries and went back to work at the scene a little while later.

Thomas has been booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, according to police.

