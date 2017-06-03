Police make arrest in beating death of Australian tourist in San Francisco

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police have made an arrest in the death of an Australian tourist outside a San Francisco hotel, police announced Saturday.

The homicide happened on Friday at around 2:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Van Ness Ave in the city’s Russian Hill neighborhood, according to police.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Matthew Bate, of Australia, got into an argument with two men outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel.

Bates was injured when the fight became physical, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No weapons were used in the fight, according to police.

Further details on the arrest were not made available by police.

