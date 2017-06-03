Reward increased to $15,000 after several mutilated dogs found in Vallejo

Published:


VALLEJO (KRON)– For the second time in less than one month, three North Bay animal rescue group increased the amount of money offered in an apparent animal cruelty case in Vallejo.

In February, at least a dozen dead dogs were found mutilated off Columbus Parkway.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal attended a memorial service on Saturday in honor of the dogs and said some attendees were moved to tears.

“The fact that a box cutter was left with the animals, there’s no doubt that the animals were severely tortured and brutally murdered,” said the founder of Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, Monica Stevens.

During the memorial service, Stevens announced the reward being offered for information that could help solve the case was increased from $10,000 to $15,000.

