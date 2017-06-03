SJSU basketball player dismissed from team after robbery arrest

UNION CITY (KRON) — The San Jose State University basketball player who was arrested on suspicion of robbery has been dropped from the team, according from SJSU officials.

Terrell Brown, 19, was dismissed from the team for violating team rules, Spartans head coach Dave Wojcik announced Friday.

Brown was arrested with five others on May 27 in Union City on suspicion of robbery, criminal threats, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

At 1:10 a.m. officers were sent to the area near Mariner Park at 3134 Dorado Drive when they were told about an alleged robbery.

Police said the victim alleged that five or six people punched him multiple times and took his wallet, phone and belt.

The man checked his bank account and saw that one of his stolen credit cards was used at the In-N-Out in Union Landing following the robbery.

Officers went to the In-N-Out and found two vehicles that matched the descriptions of the suspect vehicles.

Officers arrested five people for the alleged robbery includingBrown, 18-year-old Vanessa Sanchez from Citrus Heights, 19-year-old Justin Bell from Oakland, 19-year-old Dvan Molden from Antioch and 19-year-old Kris Garrido from Oakland.

Officers allegedly found the victim’s property in one of the suspects’ vehicles.

Brown completed his freshman year as a SJSU basketball player after graduating from Union City’s Moreau Catholic High School.

